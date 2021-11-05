Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Envestnet, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Envestnet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envestnet’s FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average is $75.89. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.18 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter worth about $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

