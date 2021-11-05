Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $339.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $229.74 and a 1 year high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total value of $2,128,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,660 shares of company stock valued at $78,690,971 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

