Jeffrey Dierks Sells 10,000 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $416,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dierks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00.

Shares of HRMY opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.78 and a beta of -0.27. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,701,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

