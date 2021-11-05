JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Short Interest Down 15.8% in October

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $57.75 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 652.4% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 7.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,394 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 12.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKS. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

