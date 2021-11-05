JMP Securities Raises Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Price Target to $183.00

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $172.00 to $183.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $178.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $83.70 and a fifty-two week high of $181.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $1,383,049.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,582,902.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,851. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 12,854.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

