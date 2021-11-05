John F. Crowley Sells 7,819 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $84,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John F. Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $371,110.00.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 10,002,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,424,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 111,017 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,739,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

