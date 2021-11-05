John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDGJF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of John Wood Group stock remained flat at $$2.80 on Tuesday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

