Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Announces Earnings Results

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.52. 211,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

