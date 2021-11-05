Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

JNCE traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,366. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.26 million, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $33,509,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $18,728,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $10,809,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 617,800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,182,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.