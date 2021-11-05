JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €26.50 Price Target for JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €26.50 ($31.18) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.29) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.46 ($26.42).

Shares of EPA:DEC traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €24.04 ($28.28). 125,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The business’s fifty day moving average is €22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.14. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a one year high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

