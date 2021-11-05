JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) by 238.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Clarim Acquisition were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLRMU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

