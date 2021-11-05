JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Kronos Worldwide worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.74. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $478.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.43 million. Analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.