JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308,601 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 201.3% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 179,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after acquiring an additional 178,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,536,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Vignesh Rajah purchased 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $41,151.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $99,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,833. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

