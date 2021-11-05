JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.07 Million Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANAT. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in American National Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,419,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,696,355,000 after acquiring an additional 214,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,905,000 after buying an additional 177,614 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 136,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,674,000 after buying an additional 45,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,005,000 after buying an additional 33,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $189.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.20 and a 200-day moving average of $165.41. American National Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.86 and a 52-week high of $195.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

