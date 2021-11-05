JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 257,390 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VEON were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

VEON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VEON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. VEON Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

