JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $51.27 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99.

