JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 15,805 Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,805 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLL opened at $66.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 0.42. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.15 and a quick ratio of 23.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLL. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

