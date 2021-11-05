JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Glencore from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

GLNCY opened at $9.51 on Monday. Glencore has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.67%.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

