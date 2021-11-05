JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 68,559 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of Horizon Bancorp worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,823,000 after acquiring an additional 487,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,868 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 722.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,292,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,537,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

HBNC opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $866.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.25. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

