Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. 1,832,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,903. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

