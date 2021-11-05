JustBet (WINR) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $1.12 million and $4,417.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00084439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00086193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00103296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,466.25 or 0.07251048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,014.02 or 0.99057573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022611 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.