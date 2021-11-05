Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Kadant alerts:

KAI traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $229.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,091. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $119.96 and a fifty-two week high of $233.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.28 and a 200-day moving average of $191.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $388,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $159,751.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,090. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Kadant in the first quarter worth approximately $47,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,356,000 after acquiring an additional 62,053 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 4.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kadant by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.