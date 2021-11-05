Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kaleido Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

KLDO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital started coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaleido Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ KLDO opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $197.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -0.33. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

