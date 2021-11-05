KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,658. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,405.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KAR. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

