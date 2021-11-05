KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,658. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,405.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KAR. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

