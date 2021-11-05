Karen M. Anderson Sells 7,812 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $586,681.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

MIME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

