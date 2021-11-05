KARMA Trading Down 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. KARMA has a market capitalization of $38.61 million and approximately $10.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

