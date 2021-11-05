Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Posts Earnings Results

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $159.40 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $91.04 and a 1 year high of $161.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.68.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Paul acquired 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.63 per share, with a total value of $124,960.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,550. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

