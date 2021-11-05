Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $182.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $159.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.76 and a 200-day moving average of $117.68. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $91.04 and a 52 week high of $161.46.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CEO Steven M. Paul purchased 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.63 per share, with a total value of $124,960.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,819,550 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

