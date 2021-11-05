Katherine Adkins Sells 1,362 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $218,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katherine Adkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,684,153.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $4.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.23. 6,632,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,276,164. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $168.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $362,507,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $278,280,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Affirm by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,037 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $175,374,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

