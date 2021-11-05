Katherine L. Adams Sells 25,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.59 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 4,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 67,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 127,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.53.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

