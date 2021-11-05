Kava.io 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00130130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.22 or 0.00520477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00017233 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00048270 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

