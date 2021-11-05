KemPharm (KMPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect KemPharm to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. On average, analysts expect KemPharm to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $22.08.

In related news, CEO Travis C. Mickle purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 6,380 shares of company stock worth $56,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KemPharm by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,234 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 32.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

