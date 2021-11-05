Kennametal Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Kennametal in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of KMT opened at $38.16 on Friday. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 1,736.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

