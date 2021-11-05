Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Sells $669,815.65 in Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 15,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $669,815.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Julius Knowles sold 23,803 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,296.45.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Julius Knowles sold 4,082 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $156,095.68.

On Monday, October 18th, Julius Knowles sold 13,786 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $519,732.20.

On Thursday, October 14th, Julius Knowles sold 4,383 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $175,889.79.

On Monday, October 4th, Julius Knowles sold 3,746 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $150,064.76.

On Friday, October 1st, Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $253,931.68.

On Monday, September 27th, Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,923,583.34.

KROS stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

