Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS traded up $11.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.08. 467,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,811. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.55. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 3,746 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $150,064.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,392 shares of company stock worth $6,852,410. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Keros Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 7,907.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Keros Therapeutics worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KROS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

