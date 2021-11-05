Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $36.15. 3,088,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,220. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

