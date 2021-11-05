KeyCorp Boosts Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $155.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IBP. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

Shares of IBP opened at $130.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.17). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Installed Building Products news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,363,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $114,657,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $60,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 264,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

