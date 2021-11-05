KeyCorp Increases STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $256.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $239.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STE. Stephens increased their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.17.

Shares of STE traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,072. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 0.60. STERIS has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $237.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.17.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in STERIS by 89.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in STERIS by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in STERIS by 9.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in STERIS by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,359,000 after acquiring an additional 82,313 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

