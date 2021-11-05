KeyCorp Lowers PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target to $64.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens cut shares of PROG from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of PRG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.00. 21,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,907. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PROG will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PROG by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in PROG in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in PROG by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

