KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,113,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,970 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $43,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State Corp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 111.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,642 shares of company stock worth $1,927,818 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $24.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

