KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $122.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.90. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $114.69 and a one year high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

