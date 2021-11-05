Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KEYUF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.21.

KEYUF traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.46. 2,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,157. Keyera has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

