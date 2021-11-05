Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives $22.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.89.

KMMPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

KMMPF remained flat at $$18.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

