Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KMP.UN. TD Securities increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a C$23.75 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.68.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,131. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$16.36 and a 1-year high of C$23.46.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

