Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) versus Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Head to Head Review

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) and Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Benefitfocus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsoft Cloud $1.01 billion 4.70 -$147.47 million ($0.90) -23.51 Benefitfocus $268.14 million 1.38 -$24.30 million ($0.77) -14.38

Benefitfocus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingsoft Cloud. Kingsoft Cloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benefitfocus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Kingsoft Cloud has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kingsoft Cloud and Benefitfocus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsoft Cloud 0 2 3 0 2.60 Benefitfocus 1 2 1 0 2.00

Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus price target of $45.60, indicating a potential upside of 115.50%. Benefitfocus has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.47%. Given Kingsoft Cloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kingsoft Cloud is more favorable than Benefitfocus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Benefitfocus shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Benefitfocus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Benefitfocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsoft Cloud -10.68% -10.07% -6.80% Benefitfocus -6.93% N/A -2.26%

Summary

Benefitfocus beats Kingsoft Cloud on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others. It also provides IoTÂ-smart living solutions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

