Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,759 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $19,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,000. The company has a market cap of $392.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.61 and a 200-day moving average of $328.87. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $375.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

