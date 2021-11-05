Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,841 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021,254 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,076 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $139,759,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 242.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,522 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.79. The company had a trading volume of 55,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,520. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $71.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.