Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,533.93. 16,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,896. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,449.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,390.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $875.00 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

