Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.7% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.20 on Friday, hitting $471.95. 115,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,395. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $448.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $348.95 and a 52-week high of $468.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

