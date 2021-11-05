Kion Group’s (KIGRY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of KIGRY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,429. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.46. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

